By Dayo Johnson

A former South-West National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Eddy Olafeso has said that the removal of National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus was unknown to the party’s constitution.

Olafeso described the removal as ” agbero style of removal” that will fail as the party does not belong to an individual.

He said in Akure, the Ondo state capital that the party’s constitution spelt out how a National Chairman of the party should be removed from office.

“When in doubt, the constitution comes first. Our constitution stipulates how you can discipline a national officer. If you are going through a slash and burn approach, you are abusing the constitution. The court of the land will not allow it. What they did in River State is not known to our constitution.

“For us, the truth remains that the constitution shall prevail at the end. Whatever anybody does, this party is beyond an individual. This party is beyond everyone one of us.

“The party belongs to the people and the constitution of the party holds supreme. Section 59(1) stipulates how you can discipline a National Chairman. If it were not followed to the latter, people are just wasting their time.

“I believe Chief Uche Secondus should continue until his tenure expires as we prepare for 2023 elections. This agbero approach in trying to remove the National Chairman will not work. It has never happened before.

Olafeso added that “Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to come and improve their lives. This purported removal of Secondus will not stand.”

