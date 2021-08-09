…Police rescue Twenty four

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

There is now panic in Kwara state as no fewer than Twenty nine passengers, in transit were kidnapped by gunmen at the weekend at two different occasions.

The kidnappers intercepted a Sienna Bus with seven passengers along Okeonigbin/Emu-Aran high way.

Also a commercial Toyota Hiace Bus containing twenty passengers and a car being driven by a pastor and his wife were simultaneously intercepted by the gunmen at Ekan meje/Ekiti axis both in Kwara South.

However, the police in a gun battle have been able to rescue four out of the seven victims in the Sienna Bus while the kidnappers escaped with the remaining three passengers .

Similarly the twenty passengers in the Toyota Hiace commercial bus were also rescued unhurt by the police leaving the three passengers in the Sienna Bus, and the pastor and his wife are still in the captivity of the kidnappers.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the Sienna Bus which was conveying passengers from Ekiti State was stopped by six gunmen who emerged from the Bush along Okeonigbin/Omuaran high way and all the seven of them were marched far into the bush.

Similarly a pastor and his wife who were travelling in their car were also kidnapped by the gunmen along Ekan meje/Ekiti axis.

Vanguard gathered that the pastor’s car and the Toyota Hiace commercial bus were simultaneously stopped by the kidnappers at gunpoint at Ekanmeje/Ekiti axis.

Spokesman of the state Police Command Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the three kidnap cases said some arrests have been made and Police patrol have been intensified across the state.

Okasanmi therefore allayed fears of residents about the kidnap crisis urging them to go about their lawful businesses as the police is working hard to discourage the security challenge from escalating.

He said,”Reports of three kidnap incidents were received simultaneously by the Kwara State Police Command on Saturday 07/08/2021 at about 1735hrs to the effect that, along Okeonigbin/Omuaran highway and Ekiti / Ekan Meje axis that six armed men emerged from the bush and stopped a Siena bus in transit from Ekiti state on its way to Ilorin and the seven occupants of the vehicle were marched into the bush.

” The Command promptly dispatched its tactical units comprising the Anti kidnapping and Anti cultists units, joined by local hunters and vigilantes members while police patrols on the routes were alerted.

“The abductors were instantly chased into the bushes, four out of the seven abducted persons were rescued, efforts are still in top gear to get the remaining three rescued.

“Deploying similar tactics by operatives, those abducted in Ekanmeje /Ekiti axis using the same modus were equally rescued, remaining a pastor and his wife who the Command is frantically doing everything possible to rescue unhurt.

“The police was also able to rescue all the twenty passengers in the Toyota Hiace commercial bus during in an attack with the kidnappers. The passengers were rescued unhurt.”

“Some suspects have been arrested and are helping the command in her investigation.

“Situation is under control, the good people of Kwara State are advised to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation and atttack.

“Patrols of all the routes in the state has been intensified.

Any suspected activties within our immediate environments should be reported to the police without delay, please.”

Vanguard News Nigeria