As part of his avowed commitment to entrepreneurship development, and to continuously impact and strategically support youth development in Akwa Ibom State and beyond, the Honourable Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno yesterday flagged off training programme for selected youths of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

The youths who were carefully selected from all the 11 wards in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, will be trained in catering, fashion design and other areas of interest for six months with sponsorship including transportation allowance by Pastor Umo Eno.

Flagging off the programme, the Commissioner stated that he was more comfortable with teaching people how to fish than giving them fish, adding that giving handouts to young people may not last for long, but knowledge acquired could transcend generations.

According to him, ” this is the best gift I can give to you. The best gift is not sharing money to you but to teach you how to get a life. My style is to help you to earn a living for life, and then support others.

“I have been an entrepreneur all my life and I have provided jobs for people, and a platform for people to grow and earn a living. If we all keep begging, we won’t get anywhere. So it’s best for you to get focused and develop yourself for greatness.

“As an entrepreneur, my style is to help people earn a living on a sustainable basis rather than share money everyday and encourage laziness.

“I started my business in this Akwa Ibom in 1997 with five rooms. So growth is possible where there is commitment. I don’t have much to say but please be very very committed to the training. Every month I will provide you with transportation.

“If you are committed to this training, you will not lack what to eat. I am committed to this training program because I am investing in people that will help others tomorrow. I am happy doing this than to share the money on the street where people may even fight and kill themselves,” he added.

It is on record that Pastor Umo Eno is an accomplished entrepreneur who has made indelible marks in the hospitality industry, and with about 2000 employees spanning all good businesses.

One of the beneficiaries, Effanga Ernest Godwin who spoke to our reporter expressed excitement at the opportunity offered them by Pastor Umo Eno, saying he had always wanted to be a caterer but could not sign up for the training due to lack of funds.

In his words, “I am so happy and I want to thank the Honourable Commissioner for the initiative, wisdom and love for his brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. I want to thank God for the wisdom God has given him to sponsor this training.”

While saying he will cherish and make best use of the opportunity, he prayed that God will continue to bless and increase their benefactor – Pastor Umo Eno.