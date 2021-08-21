For the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Luckybay Homes Nigeria Limited and Luckybay Estate and Properties, Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomu, there are certain principles and philosophy that guide him when it comes to business transactions.

Lucky Ujomu has within the short period taken his company to the next level in the real estate landscape as he is now widely known in Lagos and its environs as one of the trusted real estate companies in Nigeria.

Wondering the top secret of his successful business? ‘Passion and integrity’ he revealed in a recent interview with the press.

Ujomu, who began his career as a real estate broker in 2009 before he founded Luckybay Homes four years later, further affirms: “There had been far worse years and with the country exiting the recession, those in the property business can look forward to a boom in the market.”

He, however, opines that the situation could be better if only the government had offered strategic support to the real estate sector. “The sector will be better and on a sound footing had there been funding from government or had made the process of land documentation easier and hassle-free,” he says.

Presently, the Luckybay companies are active in Lagos where they are handling various building projects. “We’re still a growing company, but we have plans to extend to Abuja and Asaba,” he confirmed.