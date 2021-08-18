By Elizabeth Osayande

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, ahead of her 15th All-Africa Service project, has stated that partnering with the Lagos State Waste Management, LAWMA, non-governmental organisations, NGOs, and market associations, among others, to clean the state will help fight the spread of cholera and other sicknesses.

This was disclosed at a briefing by the Director of Communications, Ikpe Nkanang, who explained that the sanitation exercise to be held on August 21 will involve cleaning, painting, renovating and removing garbage from public institutions, roads, drainage and marketplaces, cutting grasses, planting flowers and trees, filling of potholes and mending of roads.

His words: “Since inception, the All-Africa Service Project has reached over 2000 communities through various community and other humanitarian projects.

“These services are replicated in all countries in Africa, where the church has local congregation.

“The initiative is to achieve a healthy environment as it is not only the duty of the government, but the citizens to keep the environment clean.

“Now we are having the outbreak of cholera, this will help in reducing sickness in our society because a cleaner environment is a safer environment,” he added.

Nkanang added that the Church, aside partnering with LAWMA, will also work with Project Fix Nigeria and others such as Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.

Vanguard News Nigeria