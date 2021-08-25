PARALYMPIC GAMES: Noah Dallaji promises monetary reward for medals

Team Nigerian athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have been charged to go all out to haul in the medals with the assurance of huge rewards and appreciation by Nigerians.

Engr Noah Dallaji, President of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), gave the charge at the weekend to herald the official opening of the games scheduled for August 24 in Tokyo.

“The physically challenged sports people are very dear to my heart. They have always won medals and brought glory to our nation at every Olympiad,” Dallaji who has for years been championing the cause of less privileged talents in all fields pointed out.

“They have been consistent in their performance They are also very resilient, ever ready to serve and bring glory to Nigeria and I think it is very important that we appreciate and encourage them.

“I will give $1000 for every gold and graduate down to silver and bronze medalists. Let them know that Nigerians appreciate them, that we are behind them and praying for their success.

“I believe their success will inspire more and more persons with disabilities to find personal fulfilment through sports. When they perform and we appreciate and reward them to encourage them, it will go a long way to foster social integration in our society.”

The Nigeria Paralympic team have since departed for the Tokyo 2020 Games with about 21 athletes consisting of 10 Powerlifters, 5 athletes and 6 para table tennis players.

