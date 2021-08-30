PARALYMPIC GAMES: Folashade strikes gold, sets world record as Loveline wins silver

Nigeria increased her medal haul at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan with a gold and a silver in Powerlifting on Monday.

Oluwafemiayo Folashade won Team Nigeria’s third gold medal of the Games with a world record performance, lifting 152kg to underline her complete dominance of the event. It was silver for Obiji Loveline who lifted 147kg in the +86kg category.

This is Team Nigeria’s first silver medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Team Nigeria now has three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals after eight days of competition.

Vanguard News Nigeria