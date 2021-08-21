By Emma Amaize

PAN Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has congratulated the Itsekiri ethnic nationality in Delta State on the grand coronation of Omo Oba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri.

National Chairman of the South-South regional group, Senator Emmanuel Essien, in a statement, stated: ” PANDEF is delighted at the peaceful and grand coronation of His Majesty, Omo Oba Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, Ogaiame Atuwatswe III”.

‘We extend the sincere felicitations and best wishes of the Board of Trustees, National and State Executive Committees, and entire membership of PANDEF to His Majesty on ascending to the ancient throne of Olu of Warri.

READ ALSO: Obaseki congratulates Tsola Emiko on coronation as 21st Olu of Warri

“The new monarch is said to be the youngest ever to ascend the throne of his forefathers, a responsibility providence has bestowed on him.

“While wishing the new Olu of Warri a successful and lasting reign, PANDEF hopes that His Majesty would, with the benefit of his background; education, exposure and ingenuity, provide the climate and setting to bolster the peace, unity and development of not only his Kingdom, the Itsekiri nation and Delta state, but the entire Niger Delta region and the country at large”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria