From left: Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke; Senator Bukola Saraki, Chairman, PDP Reconciliation Committee; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, during the meeting.

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who is the National Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday, assured aggrieved members of the party in Oyo State that their labour towards the emergence of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde-led administration would not be in vain.

He said: “We are here as part of the National Reconciliation Strategy Committee assignment and we are very happy with what has transpired this afternoon here with the PDP family.

“All the parties have resolved to work very closely together under the leadership of our performing governor, Seyi Makinde.

“We have all decided to put all the areas of differences aside and work towards ensuring that PDP is victorious not only in the state, but at the national level.

“I want to commend all our stakeholders who have come and have agreed that today is the beginning of a new chapter in Oyo State.

“We want to thank our governor for his commitment as he said ‘I am a beneficiary of what the party is doing and I hope that when I finish my own term too, people in PDP will continue to benefit from that’.

“So, everyone is committed to ensuring that PDP continues to work and strive very strongly here in Oyo State.

“I think it is the beginning, but we have started the process. The commitments have been made by the governor and the stakeholders.

“That has started and some steps have already been taken today. We are very confident that for coming out of it, definitely there is a new dawn ahead of us here in Oyo State.

“The first thing everybody says is that we know that our governor is performing; on the area of governance, we are doing very well.

“They are all proud to be associated with the governor; they believe that there should be a need for more recognition to some of the people that worked hard in the election.

“And the governor has said ‘I am doing my best; those who have not been fully recognised will be fully recognised’;

“And they have all said once that is done by the governor, they are good to go and they are ready to work with him.

“So, it is just to start implementing those and rolling that down the line.

“The PDP is already a formidable party in Oyo state and in the South-West. What we are trying to do here today is to consolidate on that and from there we also want to move into the South-West to ensure the PDP gets stronger.

“I am confident that with the calibre of people that have attended and the issues expressed are not issues that are insurmountable.

“And the governor has made that commitment and we all know that he is a man that will deliver by his performance and antecedents.

“And I think the country also understands that today, if you look at what is happening in the other party, the alternative for us today is this party.

“They believe that this party is the platform that will provide that future for us in making Nigeria a better place.”

Saraki, who led a delegation to the office of the governor, was accompanied by a number of members of the committee including former governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke and former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim. Read the visitation story HERE.

What true reconciliation means— Olopoeyan

In an interview with one of the aggrieved members and a major stakeholder in the party in the state, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, he noted that Governor Makinde must work by the demands of the aggrieved members for true reconciliation to be achieved.

“I did not follow them to Government House. The Saraki-led committee and I met at Carlton Gate Hotel here in Ibadan, and they gave the governor till ending of this month to meet up with our demands.

“So, the governor needs to do the needful before we can work with him. They asked him to make aggrieved members happy, that he should run an all-inclusive government.

“So, the reconciliation committee has not done anything other than giving him the ultimatum of month-end to do the needful, and after that they will now come to discuss the way forward.

“So, I agree with the Saraki-led reconciliation committee in their resolution today; they are the party leaders we have to respect them. They have tried.

“I can only talk about the issue when the reconciliation committee comes together again at the end of this month. So I don’t have anything to say for now,” Olopoeyan added.

Vanguard News Nigeria