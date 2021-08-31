Oyo partners Medicred to train NAPPMED members on ensuring drug-free state

Participants at the one-day seminar organised by the Oyo State Government in partnership with Medicred to train NAPPMED members on essence of drug-free state.

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

Oyo State government has partnered the Medicred Limited to train members of the National Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicines, NAPPMED, on ways to achieve a drug-free society.

The training, a one- day seminar, on “NAPPMED The Oyo State Drug-Free Evangelists,” organised by the state government and Medicred Limited, held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The event had in attendance top government officials and representatives of various stakeholders, such as NAFDAC, NDLEA, Police, journalists, among others.

In his address at the seminar, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Muhammed Fadeyi, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure that the fight against drug and substance abuse was not in vain.

He said: “I am happy for the able government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde because he’s putting all the necessary measure in place towards identifying and blocking all loopholes and all the shortcomings that exist in drugs sales and regulations.

“Two months ago I was here, as a keynote speaker on the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.”

Ogundoyin stressed further that the theme has strengthened the importance of awareness on the fact of drugs and their dangers.

“We have recognised the National Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicines dealers as a critical stakeholder in our government efforts towards reducing the challenges of drugs and substance abuse.

“We also recognise members of NAPPMED as frontline health workers and gatekeepers on matters of drugs and substance abuse within our community particularly at the grassroots level.

“This seminar has, therefore, create the needed nexus between NAPPMED, Oyo State Government and other agencies such as NAFDAC and NDLEA.

“It is our hope that we can obtain the commitment of the over 12,000 registered members of NAPPMED across the 33 local government areas of the state at the end of this seminar.

“I want to, again, assure you that the Oyo State House of Assembly will continue to show or give necessary support to all efforts by the stakeholders in the war against drug abuse in other to successfully reduce the menace in our society,” Ogundoyin said.

Briefing journalists on the importance of the event, the Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Community Relations, Mr. Olufemi Josiah, said: “We today have a one day seminar towards achieving drugs and substance free Oyo State.

“As we are all aware that the menace of drug abuse has become very prevalent in our society, particularly among our young people.

“We found out that in our efforts to combat the menace of drugs abuse, the members of the Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicines are critical stakeholders.

“So we are here today to create a nexus between them, the NDLEA and NAFDAC. We believe that this nexus will give us commitment from their side to the extent that the members will no longer be channel of illicit drug trading or distribution of this substance.

“A lot of young people have taken to codeine, tramadol, and all these drugs are definitely meant to be sold with proscription.

“But we found out that people dealing in drugs are the channel through which these drugs get to people who abuse them and since we have a relationship with the association, we are of the view that with the support of this association and the support of the government of Oyo State we would be able to achieve a drug free society.”

In her contributions, Mrs. Bukonla Agunbiade of the Medicred Limited said, the company is working in collaboration with the Oyo State Government in order to make the state a drug free state.

“We are working directly with NAPPMED members who are over 17,000 registered members and they are strategically positioned in the community to help in the fight against drug abuse,” she said.

Agunbiade further maintained that: “We are worried about the menace of drugs abuse in the society and that is why we are here, to do our own bit by training the NAPPMED members to do better and to come on board in collaboration with the state government on this fight against drug abuse.”

