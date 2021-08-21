Oyo LG promises justice, entitlements to families of slain Amotekun operatives

By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Families of slain Amotekun corp member in Oyo State

Oyo East Local Government Area has promised the families of slain Amotekun members Mr Abiola Kamorudeen and Mrs Bello Adijat who were killed in Oyo town that justice will be served, adding that their entitlements will be paid in earnest.

The deceased were operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Codenamed: Amotekun, serving in Oyo town who died in the course of duty.

The Executive Chairman of the local government, Mr Saheed Arowosaye Adeyemi, disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the families on Saturday.

While condoling with the deceased’s family, Arowosaye reiterated that the local government would ensure justice is done in the matter.

The chairman, while praying for the peaceful repose of their souls, described the operatives as brave and courageous ones, whose sacrifices to the local government area will not be forgotten.

He said: “We are grateful for their bravery, courage, and tremendous sacrifices to the good people of Oyo East Local Government Area.”

“I assured the families that they will receive all entitlements due to them.”

