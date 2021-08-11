Amnesty International says the failure of Nigerian authorities to protect lives and property has enabled the bloody attacks in some communities in Plateau and Kaduna states.

The international organisation, in a statement yesterday, said at least 112 people were killed and thousands displaced from July 3 to August 5, 2021 in communities in the two states.

The organisation said despite signs of retaliatory attacks, not enough was done to avert the bloodshed, thereby fuelling the ongoing circle of violence.

Amnesty asked the government to bring perpetrators of the violent attacks to book, before issuing statements to condemn attacks.

The statement by Osai Ojigho Director, Amnesty International Nigeria reads: “At least 112 people were killed, 160 abducted and thousands displaced in Kaduna and Plateau states from July 3 to August 5, 2021.

“Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fueling the ongoing circle of violence.

“Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they happen; government needs to rein in on attackers and bring suspects to justice.

“Amnesty International’s investigation shows at least 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between July 3 and August 5, 2021 in Kaduna State, including 121 school children of Bethel Baptist Church High School.

“At least 34 people have been killed in Plateau, including seven herders, who were attacked on 1 July at Dogon Gaba, 2 others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.

“Villagers from farming communities informed Amnesty that innocent people and communities that know nothing about the attacks are sometimes targeted for reprisal.

Amnesty added that a retaliatory attack on July 31 and August 1 “led to the killing of at least 17 people and displacement of hundreds in farming communities in Bassa and Riyom LGAs, Plateau State.

