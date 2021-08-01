By Gabriel Ewepu

…receive 5000 Bibles, brand new Toyota cars, N 20m, cows, assorted foods, others

…billionaires in Igbo land were all servants-Uzochukwu

DESPITE the economic hardship, over 10, 000 widows, orphans, physically challenged, and other indigent persons trooped out from various parts of the country to celebrate birthday of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu Stanel, at the weekend.

The birthday celebration took place at Stanel World in Awka, the Anambra State capital, which started on Thursday last week and ended Friday 30th July, 2021, where the celebrant, Uzochukwu dolled out various gift items worth millions of Naira including copies of the Holy Bible, brand new Toyota cars to physically challenged, live cows to widow and orphanage groups, thousands of bags of rice, wrappers, cartoons of Indomie Noddles, jerry-cans of groundnut oil, packs of salt, cartoons of toiletries, dozens of writing materials, exercise books for school children, loaves of bread, all in hundreds of thousands.

Also over N20 million cash was given out to individuals and groups to boost their standard of living and businesses.

It was a beehive of activities as the stampede-like crowd stormed the occasion, where the atmosphere was engulfed and enveloped with huge praise and worship to honour God for His mercy.

Uzochukwu who was full of gratitude to God while appreciating the presence and gracing of his birthday, especially by the indigent disclosed that his humanitarian activities in reaching out to widows, orphans in various communities, correctional centres, schools, and other places have been a practice and commitment sustained for over 12 years with Jos, Plateau State being the first place it all started.

According to him it is not a showmanship thing but a direct inspiration from God, “What you are seeing today is a practice we have sustained for over 12 years. For me, it is a direct inspiration from God.

“The money expended on this gift items would have been used for drinks and other things as one of the speakers said but, I am not ignorant of the fact that this is a trying times for many people. Life is not just about income but about the impact on the lives of people.

“Life is not in the duration of how long you live but is in the donations you made into your society. Life is not how long but how well we have lived it. We have decided that we want to make impact in the lives of people by the mercy of God with the little time we have on Earth and we will continue to pursue and live the dream.

“Today I am extremely excited that we have reached out to almost all the orphanage homes in Anambra today. We also have the prison outreaches going on; we have all the widows from all the Churches in Anambra State (the Catholic, Anglican Church and all other denominations).

“It gives me so much joy to see lives transformed especially our youths, the young ones. Today, you only see people reaching out to youths when they want to use them for personal gains while destroying them and we keep on complaining about our societal ill.”

Meanwhile, explaining why he gave out 5, 000 copies of the Holy Bible to new converts, mostly youths who answered his altar call to repentance and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, stated that, “We need to show the young ones that we love them and that we care about their futures. Like I said earlier, among all the gifts that I gave them today, the Bible is the greatest!

“The Bible is a manual for human living. Every other things (the wrappers, the food items, cows, the car, money, and others) will all finish but there is one thing that won’t run out in their lives – the Word of God that I have give them today. As they leave here today the presence of God will go with them and we also pray for more opportunities for employment to be able to do more.”

“You will agree with me that when young people are not mentored, they go astray. We live in a dangerous age today. The era of social media where all manner of rubbish are flying and the young ones are exposed to all manner of vices and they try to practice them.

“I thank God for people like the Chairman of COSCHARIS, Dr. Cosmos Maduka who said that you can be successful and also be disciplined noting that God is the only way. When our young people embrace Christ at their tender age, crimes will reduce, our prisons will be empty, and attacks will reduce. When our young people accept Jesus Christ, they will find their path.

“The last time we hosted Nigerian youths in the ‘Access More With Stanel’, they were exposed to mentorship which is key to behavioural molding. They were entirely different set of people from those we are hosting today.”

The Stanel Group Boss also reflected on the degrading Ibo culture of ‘servanthood’ and advised the youths to embrace God and to never forget the Bible given to them on the occasion.

“We are beginning to lose our cultures as Ibos. Those days, young people would go and serve under somebody and become something. Nobody wants to serve anymore. All the billionaires in Ibo land were all servants.

“They all served and learnt but today, social media have taken the hearts of our young people. Everybody wants to make quick money without knowing that there is a process to follow.

“This is why we set up this outreach for people to see that with God all things are possible and that He is the doer of all things. Everything you see in me today is the handiwork of God.

“My advice to the recipients of these gifts is everything they see here today is powered by God and they shouldn’t forget the Bible given to them that I said it is the manual for living. Everything will finish but that will never ever finish”, he said.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of Plateau State widows and orphanage groups, Hanatu Danladi, popularly known as Mama Hanatu emotionally spoke about life changing impact made by Stanel Group boss and how he has been investing in the lives of widows and orphans in Plateau State consistently for over 12 years.

“Our son (Stanley) for the past 12 years has celebrated with widows and orphans three times-December, Easter and July 30th being his birthday in Plateau State every year.

“He also empowers widows with cash donations in hundreds of thousands and millions to start up business of their choices. Some of them are doing well today”, Dalandi said.

She also added that in Plateau State, many widows have given their lives to Christ through him (Uzochukwu) for the good works he is doing for humanity.

“In Plateau State, many widows have given their lives to Christ because of Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu humanitarian works and love for us, the widows and orphans”.

Mama Hanatu in tears of joy said that in her entire life, she never dreamt of entering an Aeroplane or coming to Eastern part of Nigeria but today, her son (Stanley) has made these seemingly impossibilities possible.

“I came to Awka with aeroplane and already enjoying Eastern environment.

“Stanley is an honest and pure man. In my life I have never dreamt I would ever enter aeroplane or coming to East. But today, my son, Stanley has made it possible. Today I am in Awka and I came in by aeroplane”, she added.

Also there were several testimonies from different people including staff, pastors, traditional rulers and Church ministry owners, and among others.