By Ozioruva Aliu

CONDEMNATIONS and outright rejection have continued to trail a plan by some Shuwa Arabs, which is said to be an ethnic group from Borno State, to crown one Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State.

Meanwhile, the Edo State government has condemned, in strong terms, the planned coronation of Idriss Addano as the ‘Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State,’ describing the purported move as sacrilegious and a threat to peace and security in the state.

It will be recalled that an invitation that went viral in the social media said the coronation ceremony is slated for August 21 and 22, 2021, at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, a suburb of Benin City. The hotel is owned by a Duke in Benin Kingdom, Osazuwa Iduriase.

But several individuals and groups have raised concern over the plan, which they said would undermine existing traditional institutions in the state.

Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, while reacting to the development, said: “The Edo State government has been inundated with complaints from indigenes and residents of the state over the purported move to embark on the coronation of one Idriss Addano as ‘Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State’.

“The Edo State government wishes to state as follows: That whether or not this event is held at the said venue, or any other location within the state, it will constitute a direct assault on the traditions, custom and culture of the people of Edo State, by individuals who clearly have sinister motives and are trying to abuse the well-known Edo hospitality by their act of sacrilege.

“It is a potential threat to the peace and security of Edo State, with the capacity to cause a breakdown of law and order as citizens of the state are likely to be provoked by the obnoxious ceremony.

“Under the Edo State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, it is an offence for anyone to proclaim himself or allow himself to be proclaimed as the holder of any traditional title not recognised under the said law and/or without the approval of the appropriate authorities.

“The state government hereby wishes to assure all concerned that firm and decisive action will be taken to prevent the actualisation of this illegal and sacrilegious act and that all persons found to have been involved in the conception and/or execution would face the full wrath of the law.

“The Edo State government, therefore, calls on all citizens to be calm, law-abiding and rest assured that government is firmly on top of the situation.”

BSM, GBD, Uagbor react

President of Benin Solidarity Movement, BSM, Curtis Ugbo, said: “We want the security agencies to be on the trail of these individuals. We are expressing our distaste being that in Benin Kingdom, we only recognie our father, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, N’Ogidigan as our supreme monarch, any other claimant to the royalty in the kingdom is inviting trouble.”

Coordinator-General of Great Benin Descendants, GBD, Imasuen Izoduwa said the organisation would meet and lock up the hotel, venue of the coronation, for allowing “such nonsense” in the land.

Amos Uagbor on his part, said: “Is this obtainable elsewhere? We should now have Oba and Sultan in Edo State? In fact, the venue should be sealed.”

Also, Iduriase, the owner of the hotel for the proposed coronation has distanced himself from the event

One of the RSVP numbers in the invite when contacted with the Truecaller on the phone identifying him as Hassan Yakubu Jidda, confirmed the planned ceremony, adding: “We have already done the coronation with Seriki Hausa, what we are planning is the party to celebrate the coronation. The Oba of Benin is aware and the government is aware.”

