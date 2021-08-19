By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin

CONDEMNATION and outright rejection have continued to trail a plan by some Shuwa Arabs which is said to be an ethnic group from Borno, to crown one Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State across the state.

An invitation that went viral on social media said the coronation ceremony is slated to hold on 21st and 22nd August, 2021, at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, a suburb of Benin City. The hotel is owned by a Duke in Benin Kingdom, Osazuwa Iduriase.

But several individuals and groups have raised concern over the plan which they said would undermine existing traditional institutions in the state.

In his reaction, the President of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), Elder Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, said Benin indigenes will do whatever it will take to resist what he described as “evil act” by persons who are bent on fomenting trouble. “This will never happen in the Benin Kingdom, we are Benin.

“BSM will want the security agencies to go on the trail of these individuals. We are expressing our distaste being that in Benin Kingdom, we only recognize our father, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, N’Ogidigan as our supreme monarch; any other claimant to the royalty in the kingdom is inviting trouble.”

The Coordinator-General of Great Benin Descendants (GBD), Imasuen Izoduwa said the organization would meet and lock up the hotel-venue of the coronation, for allowing “such nonsense” in the land.

Comrade Amos Ehinomen Uagbor said: “Is this obtainable elsewhere ?

We should now have Oba and Sultan in Edo state ? Infact, the venue should be sealed`’.

Also, Iduriase, the owner of the proposed hotel for the coronation has also distanced himself from the event

One of the RSVP numbers in the invite when contacted with the truecaller on the phone identifying him as Hassan Yakubu Jidda, confirmed the planned ceremony adding “We have already done the coronation with Seriki Hausa, what we are planning is the party to celebrate the coronation. The Oba of Benin is aware and the government is aware.”

