By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state Sunday said its doors are open to more members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who are tired of the total misadventure of APC in the state.

This is coming on the heels of Saturday’s defection of the APC Benue North East senatorial candidate in the 2019 election, Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi to PDP alongside her over 80,000 supporters and followers.

The party reiterated its position and philosophy to accord full accommodation and equal opportunities to all new entrants same as the old members.

A statement in Makurdi by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, for the Sir John Ngbede led State Executive Committee noted that Saturday’s defection of the APC stalwart with her multitude of supporters including all of the Local Government Chairmen and Executive Committee members of the party in the district at the event in Adikpo was a testimonial to the final demise of APC in Benue state.

The party commended Governor Samuel Ortom for leading the PDP to a successful take over of the leadership structures of the APC in the seven Local Governments that make up the senatorial zone.

While also commending the roles played by former Governor Gabriel Suswam and other stalwarts of the party to ensure the achievement of the feat against the APC, the party reiterated that PDP remained the only hope for Nigerians.

Part of the statement read, “Benue State Chapter of the PDP deeply appreciate Governor of the state and leader of the party in North-Central Nigeria, Governor Samuel Ortom for successfully cutting the head off the APC in Benue North-East (Zone ‘A’) with the decamping of bigwigs and leadership structures of the opposition party in the zone into PDP.

“The party equally appreciate its leaders for their commitment to the steady growth and success it is recording in the state, such as was witnessed at the epic decamping event.

“Benue PDP states with a deep sense of pride that this has consistently been the character and culture of the party since its formation in 1998, such as has kept it intact and seen it emerge as the most successful political party in the history of Nigeria, with the unprecedented track-record of having mid-wife the entrenching of an unbroken run of democracy for a period of over two decades running now.

“Our great party state that its doors remain open to as many as take the decision to leave the sinking ship of APC into the safety offered by the stable leadership of PDP, especially now that the opposition party has been thrown into total confusion over the legal validity of its leadership structures nationwide.”

Vanguard News Nigeria