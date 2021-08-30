By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Police in Osun on Monday, dragged one Adefisayo Adekunle, 31, before a Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly feeding her maid, Opeyemi Olatona, concoction charm and declaring her wanted on social media.

Adefisayo was docked on four counts of conspiracy, defamation, and endangering the life of her maid.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Rasaq, told the court that the defendant and others at large on August 19, 2021, at 8:40 am around Ayekale, Osogbo conspired to endanger the life of one Opeyemi Olatona who is your housemaid by giving her native charm to use with the intent to injure her.

ALSO READ: Police kill two suspected armed bandits during gun battle in Ogun

He also added that the defendant on August 26, 2021, exposed the housemaid to hatred and damaged her reputation by unlawfully sending her photograph on social media and declared her wanted.

Olayiwola noted that the offenses committed are contrary to and punishable under Sections 516A (1), 337, 375, and 219 of the criminal code cap 31, Vol 11 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

Defense Counsel, Mr. Muftau Adediran, in his oral application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms.

Presiding Magistrate, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter till October 8, 2021, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria