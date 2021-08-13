By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Police Command has dismissed policeman, Sergeant Adamu Garba, who shot a commercial motorcyclist, Saheed Olabomi causing his death.



Saheed, was shot by the police officer with force number 467549 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in traffic allegedly caused by a truck driver leading to a disagreement between the police patrol team and the truck driver, before he eventually died after two days in coma at Uniosun Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.



The command in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola on Friday in Osogbo stated that Sergeant Adamu was dismissed having been found guilty after an orderly room trial.



“The general public will recall that on July 27, 2021, the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Police Command CP Olawale Olokode, ordered arrest and detention of the Policeman that shot one Saheed Olabomi in Osogbo for disciplinary action.

READ ALSO: FCT Police nab fake NAF Wing Commander in Abuja

“As the CP promised, in the best tradition of transparency and accountability that the outcome of the trial will be brought to the public, the Policeman, F/NO.467549 Sergeant Adamu Garba has been tried in Orderly room in line with the laid down Rules and Regulations of the Nigeria Police Disciplinary procedure.



“The erring officer has been found guilty of the offence and subsequently dismissed from the Force. The orderly room procedure has been forwarded to Police Force Headquarters, Abuja for necessary action towards prosecution. This, he believes will serve as deterrent to other Police officers.



“CP Olawale Olokode, psc, wishes to appease the general public, most especially the good people of the state that, he will never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any member(s) of the Nigeria Police under his watch.



“He, therefore, appeals to the members of the public to be law-abiding and be rest assured that justice will prevail”, the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria