By Tunde Oso

Osi Progressive Union (OPU) has condoled with all Osi – Ekiti indigenes at home and abroad over the death of their monarch, His Royal Highness Oba Oladiran Adewoye Agunbiade 111, who joined his ancestors on August 4, 2021.

In a statement, the President of OPU, (retd) ACM Oludare Fadogba said the Holy Book admonishes us “‘there is a time for everything under the sun. A time to be born and a time to die.'”

According to Fadogba, “Here we talk of a King, a super hero, who bestrode the firmament of Osi-Ekiti Kingdom and reigned for 30 great and awesome years, accompanied by legion of and diverse developments.

“His Royal Majesty Oba Oladiran Adewoye Agunbiade 111, the Olosi of Osi-Ekiti Kingdom, took over the seat of his forefathers at a time Osi Kingdom was in search of peace. His ascension to the throne immediately set on us and brought every element together to foster a new beginning in the town”.

“Kabiyesi loved peace, lived peace, shared peace and encouraged peace in his domain. It is therefore of little wonder that his reign experienced peace all through.

Fadogba said “as the curtains draw on his lifetime, I hope we are able to pick on the imperatives of a good life, which is a service to all.

May the sweet angels of God carry the Kabiyesi home in glory as he joined his ancestors. Adieu Kabiyesi.”