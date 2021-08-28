By Tunde Oso

Osi- Ekiti Progressive Union (OPU), has congratulated Her Royal Majesty, Barrister (Mrs.) Irene Stella Aderonke Agunbiade-Akin, on her appointment as the Regent of Osi-Ekiti Kingdom on August 23, 2021.

OPU in a statement by its President, rtd ACM Oludare Fadogba said it is no gain saying that the accolades already being showered on her are indications that she’s widely accepted by the legion of your people at home and abroad: in Osi Ekiti, Ekiti State, nationally as well as globally.

According to Fadogba, “With the track records of your love for your ancestral home, I know without much ado, that you shall definitely bring in your wealth of experience, both locally and internationally to bear and move Osi-Ekiti Kingdom forward at this critical time of her chequered history.”

The OPU chief said as much as you may wish to know that not every Princess or Prince is eminently and adequately qualified in time, space and dimensions to step into this enviable royalty ancestry’s position in life. As such, much is expected of your imbued strategies to move Osi forward by the special grace of God.

Congratulating the regent on behalf of Osi Ekiti indigenes in the United Kingdom, Mr. Tunde Agbebi said, especially as Barrister Agunbiade-Akin is widely travelled, “I believe that our town is blessed to have you as Regent at this time in our history.”

Agbebi prayed that her reign will usher in peace, progress and epochal development for Osi people.