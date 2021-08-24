.

by Onozure Dania, Abuja

Justice D.Z. Senchi of an Abuja High Court sitting at Jabi, has dismissed a suit filed by Comrade Mustapha Saliu, Oshawo Steven and four others over the purported suspension of the former APC National Chairman by his ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Justice Senchi threw out the suit, following a Motion on Notice, No. FCT/HC/M/8148/2020, dated and filed on 1/7/2020, by the applicants / plaintiffs, seeking to discontinue the suit at the instance of the Plaintiffs/Applicants and the Defendants/Respondents.

The judge in his ruling held thus: “Pursuant to the Motion on Notice, No. FCT/HC/M/8148/2020, dated and filed on 1/7/2020 discontinuing this suit at the instance of the Plaintiffs/Applicants and the Defendants/Respondents not opposing the application for discontinuance, the application is hereby granted and suit is dismissed. Parties to bear their respective cost, if any.”

An Abuja High Court had also in July 2020, dismissed the suit challenging Oshiomhole’s position over having been purportedly suspended by the party at the Ward level.

Recall that the Abuja High Court had asked Oshiomhole to step aside as National Chairman of the APC pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Lower Court, and Oshiomhole stepped aside.

The Plaintiffs were expected to return to the Lower Court to commence the hearing of the substantive suit, instead they filed an application seeking a withdrawal of the substantive suit.

Counsel to Oshiomhole, Ginika Ezeoke of D.D. Dodo & Co. had argued that the 1st and 2nd defendants were not opposed to the application for withdrawal, but that the Court should dismiss the suit on the basis that “parties had filed pleadings and issues joined.”

Oshiomhole, a former two term Edo State governor, shortly after leading the party to victory at the 2019 general elections, was in what has been described as a stab in the back, forced to exit office.

