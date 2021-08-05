By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described as a great loss the death of a former Military Administrator of the state, retired Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya.

The Governor in a statement issued Thursday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase on behalf of the government and people of the State, deeply mourned the death of the former Military Administrator.

He described the death of General Oneya as a great loss to Nigeria and Benue State in particular.

He was quoted as saying that “the footprints of the deceased as Administrator of the state have remained indelible, particularly as one who handed over power to a democratically elected Governor in 1999.”

Governor Ortom sympathized with the Oneya family, the government and people of Delta State over the death of their illustrious son and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya, born in 1948 was Military Administrator of Benue State from August 1998 to May 1999.

