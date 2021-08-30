By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, stand against the privatization of state owned moribund industries is jaundiced and cynical.

The Governor insisted that the decision of the APC to boycott scheduled Benue Stakeholders meeting on the grounds that the party does not support the privatizations policy as well as the his outburst on the failure of the federal government to tackle the worsening insecurity in the state and parts of the country, would not in anyway affect the decision of the people of the state on the issues slated for discussion.

The APC had in a statement by the State Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Mr. James Ornguga distanced its members from the stakeholders meeting scheduled for Monday August 30, 2021.

Part of the APC statement read, “we once again, re-echoe that the APC in Benue is not on the same page with Governor Samuel Ortom in his mindless billingsgate against President Muhammadu Buhari and the party is diametrically opposed to his cunning privatization agenda which is a conscious step towards putting the final nail in Benue’s underdevelopment coffin.”

But a counter-statement issued Sunday in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase stated that Governor Samuel Ortom had no problems with the decision of the party to stay away from government events.

Part of the statement read, “when the Governor took the mantle of leadership, he promised to be the Governor of every Benue person who will at all times make them part of policy formulation, decisions and programmes of government. He has kept that promise in the last six years.

“The sentiment they raised on the proposed privatization of government owned enterprises is a jaundiced argument.

“Benue is one of the very few states still keeping moribund companies in an era when the private sector is driving industrialization across the country and the rest of the world. Only recently, Cross River State put up over 40 state-owned industries for privatization. That’s an APC controlled state.

“Extending invitation to APC to be part of government activities does no favour to the Ortom administration. The opposition party should rather commend the Governor’s magnanimous disposition to involve it in government functions despite the daily insults they hurl at his person and office.

“If APC cares so much about Benue people that it now grandstands over invitation to a meeting meant for development of the state, what has the party done to alleviate the suffering of over one million people displaced in the state as a result of herdsmen attacks? The same people who brought the party to power in 2015 have been abandoned by its members in the state.

“We just hope that APC’s emotion-laden statement to boycott the stakeholders meeting is not borne out of the recent defection of thousands of its members into Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Benue State. If their reaction is a result of the mass decampings, it is unfortunate but understandable.”