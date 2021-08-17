Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has advocated an increase of federation allocation to states from the present 26.7 percent to 42 percent.

The Governor made the call on Tuesday in Makurdi when he received in audience the Federal Commissioner representing the state at Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Mr. Adaa Maagbe during a sensitization tour of the state.

He also suggested that 23 percent of the allocation should go to local government areas from the present 20.6 percent while the federal government should go home with 35 percent as against the present 52.68 percent.

The Governor pointed out that the exigencies of the time had made it necessary for a quick review of the sharing formula stressing that since the state governments had more responsibilities they should take the lion share of the Federal Allocation.

He also stated that in view of the security challenges facing the states, Governors believed it was important to establish State Police in the country which implied that more resources was needed at that tier of government to salvage the situation.

According to him, “the federal government has clearly demonstrated that it is overwhelmed by the security challenges and so it should push the responsibilities to States and back it up with more resources. The federal government can only monitor what happens in the states after releasing such funds to them.”

Earlier, Mr. Maagbe disclosed that the visit was part of the nationwide tour to sensitise Nigerians and receive inputs on appropriate revenue sharing formula for the country.

He explained that the law provided for a review of the formula and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities through an Act of the National Assembly after a period of five years.

