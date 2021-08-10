By Festus Ahon & Levinus Nwabughiogu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu; Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, 2020 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Chief Executive Officer of Lym Consults Nigeria Limited, Mr Larry Otu and Senator Ehigie Uzamere, yesterday, mourned late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, whose death they described as a painful loss to mankind.

Orji Kalu said:: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Edo State over the passing of prominent businessman, Captain Okunbo.

“The deceased was an astute businessman, consummate politician and philanthropist of repute. He contributed to nation-building and humanity through various platforms and initiatives.

“The late chieftain of APC was a detrabilised and selflessness Nigerian, whose memories will linger forever in the minds of his family, friends and associates. He will be greatly missed.”

The former governor also conveyed his condolences to the new Olu of Warri, Oba Tsola Emiko, who is married to the late Okunbo’s daughter, Ivie.

Hosa was a leader, role model—Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Ize-Iyamu on his part, said: “I thank God for an exemplary life of service. Captain Hosa was a leader and role model, who through his compassion and generosity, demonstrated the true essence of success:- living meaningfully and in faithful commitment to the greater purpose of one’s life.

“Captain Hosa earned the respect and affection of many in the country and beyond with his remarkable personal accomplishments which saw him triumph in all the territories accessible to man. He was exceptional as an aviator, formidable and incredibly successful as an oil and gas magnate, security consultant and no doubt a force to reckon with in agriculture.

“As one of the true icons to have walked our ground, he had a special knack and the visionary brilliance to recognise opportunities long before others could see them, and the discipline and talent to build efficient systems and organizations out of bold ideas.

“He was a man of many dreams and ambitions, who was able to defeat the limitations of the circumstances surrounding his birth and claim a prominent spot in our national memory. He was a solution provider.

“Although Hosa was an international businessman of repute, he was equally proud of his culture and tradition and was detribalized. Through personal achievements and contributions, he showed the world the true spirit and potential of the Edo people.

READ ALSO: Larry Otu mourns Captain Hosa Okunbo

“Captain Hosa’s warmth and philanthropy endeared him to many, all of whom now bear witness to his unfettered kindness. To everyone who needed help and support, he was ready to offer his ears, network and economic strength. This philanthropic nature of his was borne out of his unwavering love for God.

“We will celebrate his life and the measure of its worth. We will remember him tomorrow. We will remember the joy he gave, the laughter he shared and the smile he wore. We will honour his legacy.

“I am grateful to his family for sharing Captain with us, and send my most heartfelt condolences to them at this very difficult hour. I pray that the Almighty God would grant them and all who knew Captain, the strength to bear this separation and may He, in His infinite mercies, grant Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo eternal rest. Amen.”

He was a wonderful team player—Larry Otu

Mr Larry Otu, in a statement in Asaba, Delta State, said: “The news of his death came to me on Sunday afternoon as a rude shock. He was an employer of labour who helped greatly to get many Nigerians, especially those from the oil-rich Niger Delta out of the labour market. He touched many lives positively.

“I will miss him greatly because he was a wonderful team player, a kind-hearted man and a man who believed strongly in fairness.

“I have known him over the years and I must say that his death has created a big vacuum in the oil and gas industry where he excelled very well and I had so much respect for him. His death is a big blow.”

While praying God to grant his gentle soul eternal rest in his bosom, Otu said: “I pray God to comfort those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

He touched lives individually—Uzamere

Senator Uzamere on his part said: “Hosa as he was popularly called, appreciated God’s immense favour bestowed on him. God gave him intelligence. He gave him his wife and children. He gave him wealth. He gave him humility. He knew he had to give back to God in appreciation of His numerous blessings.

“Hosa touched lives individually, not minding status or where the person was from. He impacted society through many he employed in his numerous establishments. He loved his Benin heritage and promoted her culture. He loved his immediate family and discharged his duties as a devoted family man.

“But just as our gift of life is unsolicited, God does not seek our input whenever He wants any of us back. Hosa was not just another Benin man, he was more than a friend and a brother. Fare thee well my brother. You have run your race and breasted the tape. May God forgive you your sins, and count all your good deeds in your favour.

“On behalf of the House of Ehigie Uzamere, I commiserate with his wife, children, his extended family and numerous friends.”

Vanguard News Nigeria