It’s fast becoming a banal platitude that, the most obvious and important realities are often the ones that are hardest to see and talked about.

One of these obvious but unseen realities is that of ephemeral happiness that comes from empty victories.

Recently, I came across a post on social media which denotes that “as long as it makes you happy, don’t stop”. This article in itself viewed at par is totally harmless, at least we all want to be happy. Then I ask myself few questions such as, what if killing people makes me happy, should I continue? if taking hard drugs make me happy, I shouldn’t stop? All this type of saying are offshoot of Liberalism which puts the individual at the center of the universe and posits that, the only thing that matters in the universe is you.

The consequential truth is, people indeed are seeking happiness at all cost. But However, our adventurous voyage in search of happiness is why there is so much prevalent of unhappiness in the world today.

By this, I imply that, the more we seek for happiness at all cost, regardless of how we get it, we heap on ourselves happiness that last for a while also known as unhappiness.

This discourse is irrevocably a lengthy one, but I however draw back and project it squarely from the youths and students’ perspective.

As a graduate, one of the prevailing perception in school is that, happiness in the world of academics is attached to the best graduating students. Especially the way institutions, parents, and the society chose to celebrate them. But in actuality, academic success as well as many other professional successes can invariably be tagged as empty success, for the joy attached to it is ephemeral. I don’t mean to say academic success is a bad thing. Please don’t be, because I am living example of academic success. But what I mean is that when people attached their happiness in life to academic success this may end up in bulk unhappiness even after they have actualised either the expectancy theory or the Pygmalion effect.

Background check of history indicates that, numerous thinkers, prophets, and ordinary people defined happiness rather than life itself as the supreme good.

In Ancient Greece, Epicurus explained that worshipping god is a waste of time that there is no existence after death and that, happiness is the sole purpose of life.

However, this view was earlier rejected but today is the default view.

For Epicurus, the pursuit of happiness was a personal quest, but modern thinkers in contrast, tend to see it as a collective project.

This implies that without government planning economic resources, military etc. People are likely to be miserable.

At the end of 18th century Britain philosophers Jeremy Bentham declared that the supreme good is the greatest happiness for the greatest number. And concluded that the sole worthy aim of the state, the market and the scientific community is to increase global happiness.

During the 19th and 20th century, although many paid lip service to Bentham vision, government, corporations and laboratories focused on immediate and well-defined aims.

Countries measured their success by the size of their territory, the increase in their population and the growth of their GDP not by the happiness of their citizens.

Industrialised nations such as Germany, France and Japan established gigantic systems of education, health and welfare, yet these systems were aimed to strengthen the nation rather than ensure individual well-being. Schools were founded to produce skillful and obedient citizens who could serve the nation loyally.

At eighteen, youths needed to be not only patriotic but also literate, so that they could read the brigadier’s order of the day and draw up tomorrow’s battle plans. They had to know mathematics in order to calculate the shell’s trajectory or crack the enemy’s secret code. Same went to the health system.

In 1776, the founding fathers of the United States established the right to the pursuit of happiness as one of three unalienable human rights, alongside the right to life and the right to liberty.

It’s important to note, however, that the American Declaration of Independence guaranteed the right to the pursuit of happiness, not the right to happiness itself.

Crucially, Thomas Jefferson did not make the state responsible for its citizens’ happiness rather, he sought only to limit the power of the state.

The idea was to reserve for individuals a private sphere of choice, free from state supervision. If I think I’ll be happier marrying John rather than Mary, living in Abuja rather than Lagos, and working as a mechanic rather than a police, then it’s my right to pursue happiness my way, and the state shouldn’t intervene even if I make the wrong choice.

In the twentieth century, economic yardstick became the yardstick of evaluating national success.

From this perspective, Singapore, each of whose citizens produces on average $56,000 worth of goods and services a year, is a more successful country than Costa Rica, whose citizens produce only $4,000 a year.

But nowadays thinkers, politicians, and even economists are calling to supplement or even replace GDP (Gross Domestic Product) with GDH (Gross Domestic Happiness). After all, what do people want? They don’t want to produce. They want to be happy. Production is important because, it provides the material basis for happiness. But it is only the means, not the end.

Would you rather be a highly productive but dissatisfied Singaporean, or a less productive but satisfied Costa Rican?

Back to fulcrum, Epicurus was apparently on to something. Being happy doesn’t come easy. It’s easier for human beings to accept that developed countries of the world are happier than the underdeveloped ones, yet in reality, this assumption can be fallacious.

A typical example is the case of Peru, Guatemala, the Philippines and Albania developing countries suffering from poverty and political instability – about one person in l00,000 commits suicide each year.

In rich and peaceful countries such as Switzerland, France, Japan and New Zealand on the other hand, twenty-five people per 100,000 take their own lives annually, statistics revealed.

In 1985, most South Koreans were poor, uneducated and tradition-bound, living under an authoritarian dictatorship. Today, South Korea is a leading economic power, its citizens are among the best educated in the world, and it enjoys a stable and comparatively liberal democratic regime. Yet 1985 about nine South Koreans per 100,000 killed themselves.

Today, the annual rate of suicide has more than tripled to thirty per 100,000, even with better state of affairs.

The bone of discontent here is that, humans as well as students, at least those that still hold academics excellence in a high esteem, chose to anchor their happiness on material things, thus, they go the extent to pursue them.

I once asked a friend of mine, why he takes drugs and smokes hemp, he answered and said with a street creole language, “e dey give me joy” which translates as, “it makes me happy”.

Glaringly, this is the reason why there is so much intake of hard drugs and conspicuous lifestyles among the youths of today. They anchor their happiness to these lifestyles.

According to a statistics released by National Bureau of Statistics in 2019, over 14.3 million adult youths takes psychoactive drug substances in Nigeria, the intended aim for these drugs intake is just to be happy, but painfully, the end is psychiatric condition.

Back to shore, the reason many students who anchor their happiness in life on academic excellence later get discouraged is that, material (certificate) happiness can never make anybody happy, the basic tenet of Epicurus philosophy.

On 14th May 2019, it was reported that Chukwuemeka Akachi, a first class student of the department of English and Literary Studies in UNN killed himself. He left a heart melting suicide note which read thus: “Forgive me in case you are the one who found my body. I am really sorry, it had to be someone you know. I have chosen Jo Nketaih’s poem as my suicide note: “they said they came looking for me. I didn’t drown; I was the water. Where do atheists go to when they die? Lol. Amen”.

Furthermore, in 2018, a first class 500-level Computer Engineering student of the University of Benin, simply identified as Adam, hanged himself inside his room.

More recently, March 2021, it was reported that a DAAD Scholar from Nigeria, doing his PhD in Germany killed himself. A first class fellow from his Bachelor.

All aforementioned anecdotal occurrences are indication of how people hinge their happiness on the wrong background. It’s a point to know and note that, material things do not guarantee happiness. And every happiness that comes from materialistic things is ephemeral in nature. It doesn’t last and the more we keep chasing and holding it responsible for our happiness, the unhappier we will become.

What could be more painful in life when we ferociously, keep climbing on the wall of success just to find out that it’s leaning on the wrong wall. For true happiness comes from the soul and not from the physical materials.

No matter what we got or lost in life, one basic consolidation was given by Marcus Aurelius thus” keep in mind how fast things pass by and are gone, those that are now, and those to come. Existence flows past us like a river: “what” is in constant flux, the “why” has a thousand variations. Nothing is stable, not even what’s right here. The infinity of past and future gapes before us a chasm whose depths we cannot see”.

He also asserts that, being mortals is our biggest consolidation. Be happy but most importantly choose happiness that last.

