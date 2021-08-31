By Luminous Jannamike

The Southern Nigeria Frontier, SNF, has said it will not allow members of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore herders group to succeed in their alleged plot to forcefully occupy the any state in the South.

This is as the organisation also said it would not tolerate the disobedience of the anti-open grazing law in the Southern states where they have already been enacted.

The SNF said this in a press release by its spokesman, Mr. Olufemi Lawson, in Abuja on Tuesday.

It reads, “If Miyetti Allah thinks any inch of our land will be ceded for its occupation forcefully, then it should well prepare for the consequences of disobedience to legitimate laws in our states.

“Rather than regulate the activities of its members, who keep invading our villages, raping our women and killing people, Miyetti Allah think what matters is the threat of war and disobedience to our laws. We will never allow that.

“Except in the imagination of Miyetti Allah and its operatives, there is no hidden motive behind the Anti-grazing law, other than securing the lives and property of our people.”

Also the SNF, while reacting to the threat by the herders group to arrest Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State through its militia wing at the end of his tenure, urged the Federal Government not to take it for granted, saying that it must be investigated without further delay.

“While it is not strange for Miyetti Allah to make this manner of unguarded remarks, we are worried that the group is taking its penchant for lawlessness too far.

“Does the Miyetti Allah now control a legitimate force in the country, empowered enough to effect arrest, including that of a State Governor in Nigeria? For a fact, herders threatening an incumbent Governor is nothing but overreaching.”

Vanguard News Nigeria