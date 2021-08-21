.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The wedding of Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari to the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Zahra Nasiru Ado Bayero has been described as a reflection of national unity by the governor of Gombe, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano on Friday after the wedding, the Gombe state governor described the marriage as a national project that has expressed unity among Nigerians.

“Certainly as rightly stated, this is a national wedding, is a national project. We are happy that we have done it peacefully. I pray Allah in his infinite mercy will guide the couple to live happily in this .marriage for the future.

“I ask the generality of our people to see and copy a very modest life that is backed by traditional culture which we all know is unifying the people.

“I saw solidarity, I saw peace and I saw harmony in this event. So I pray that God will continue to give us peace and harmony and I pray this will be celebrated by others” the governor said.

On his side, the Ooni of Ife said that such unity expressed can bring about a better economy while he calls on Nigerians to focus more on the unifying factors.

“Certainly, if our leaders have been using such initiatives and platforms to move to various positions and actions in Nigeria, the economy will continue to grow.

Look at the living example of what happened in Bichi today. Bichi is a subset of the entire Kano state, look at the economy and the activities that have happened in Bichi today by virtue of Mr President’s son’s wedding to Sarkin Bichi’s daughter.

“So if we can look beyond around this country to foster unity, all the governors are here, from even different patties, PDP governors are here, APC governors came, so there are some things that can bind us together in this country.

“So if we focus on what will bind us the country will be better and things will be easy for us.

“Even with the issue of security, we all went to Bichi and everything went well and peacefully. Tomorrow it can be anywhere else in the country” he said.

