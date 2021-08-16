Onuachu, Awoniyi, Dennis shine as Nigerian strikers turn up in Europe

Watford forwards Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr celebrate in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the English Premier League

By Temisan Amoye

With the return of domestic club football, it was a feast of goals for Super Eagles strikers across Europe.

From the Turkish Super Lig to the English Premier League, Nigerian strikers were on form contributing to the success of their teams across Europe.

From debutants to old-heads, here are the strikers who turned up this past weekend

Emmanuel Denis (Striker, Watford)

Goal: 1, Assist: 1

Making his debut for Watford, Emmanuel Dennis hit the ground running, contributing a goal and assist in the Hornet’s opening PL fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Dennis grabbed a goal in the 10th minute with Watford’s first attack of the game, after some impressive play from winger Ismaila Sarr down the right-wing. The striker’s initial effort was blocked but was fortunate to get a rebound, which he slotted past Martinez in the Villa goal.

Dennis turned provider in the 40th minute returning the favour with a pass to Sarr who scored a deflected goal to put Watford 2 goals up.

Dennis was subbed out in the 60th minute, recording 5 shots, with 4 chances created. Watford will be hoping Denis replicates his opening day form to help improve their chances of staying up.

Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi in action against Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga during the weekend

Taiwo Awoniyi (Stiker, Union Berlin)

Goal: 1

Making a permanent return to Union Berlin after spending last season on loan from Liverpool, Taiwo Awoniyi celebrated his move with a goal in the seventh minute to put Union 1-0 up.

Awoniyi who scored five goals for Union last season opened his account with a right-footed shot from outside the box after receiving a pass from strike partner Max Kruse.

Awoniyi was subbed out in the 64th minute, recording a 100% shot accuracy, with one chance created.

Signing permanently for Union Berlin could help Awoniyi settle, seeing as he has been on the move six times on loan since signing for Liverpool in 2015.

Awoniyi failed to make an appearance for Liverpool throughout his time at the club and was sold to Union Berlin for a reported £6.5m in July 2021

Lorient striker Terem Moffi celebrates his goal with teammates in their 1-0 win over Monaco

Terem Moffi ( Striker, Lorient)

Goal: 1

Lorient striker Terem Moffi scored the sole goal in the 1-0 win over Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

Moffi was fouled in the Monaco box by Ismail Jakobs in the 29th minute and scored the resulting penalty.

Moffi had a relatively quiet game, recording only one shot, and was subbed off in the 84th minute.

Ahmed Musa celebrates his goal for Fatih Karamguruk in their 3-2 win over Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig

Ahmed Musa (Striker, Fatih Karamguruk)

Goal: 1

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa celebrated his debut in the Turkish Super Lig with a goal for new boys Fatih Karamguruk.

Fatih Karamguruk took the lead when a Musa cross was turned in by Gaziantep’s Djibolodji in the 9th minute.

ALSO READ: SUPER LIG: Ahmed Musa scores in Fatih Karagumruk debut

The 28-year old forward went one better in the 90th minute, skipping through two defenders before placing a shot in the net to score Fatih Karamguruk’s third of the night.

Musa was named Man of the Match for his efforts.

Paul Onuachu (Striker, Genk)

Goal: 1

Super Eagles goal machine Paul Onuachu has resumed normal service, scoring 3 goals in 3 games for KRC Genk in the Belgian First Division A.

Onuachu who scored 31 league goals last season, scored Genk’s second in their 4-0 thrashing of OH Leuven.

The lanky forward planted a right-footed shot in the top right corner of Leuven’s goal to put KRC Genk 2-0 up in the 59th minute.

Onuachu also completed four dribbles and won 11 duels, the most by any player in the match.

Other notable performances

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo in action for Watford against Aston Villa

Oghenekaro Etebo (Midfielder, Watford)

The tireless midfielder was effective as Watford sealed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League.

Etebo made an outstanding 11 recoveries, three interceptions, eight duels won, creating one chance in 90 minutes to give the Hornets a winning return.

Brentford’s Frank Onyeka celebrates with Sergi Canos after the Spaniard scored the Bees first in their 2-0 win over Arsenal

Frank Onyeka (Midfielder, Brentford)

Frank ‘The Tank’ Onyeka and Brentford made a remarkable start to life in the Premier League when they stunned old-timers Arsenal in a 2-0 win last Friday.

Onyeka was instrumental in disrupting Arsenal’s play helping to form a platform for the Bees to push forward.

Onyeka won seven duels, won two tackles, made four recoveries to help contribute to a flawless victory for Brentford.

After the match, Onyeka alongside coach Thomas Frank had a special celebration with popular Brentford fan Woody, who suffers from Down Syndrome.

Vanguard News Nigeria