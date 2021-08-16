When playing on an online platform betting real money, users will want support and the assurance that their money is in good hands.

It is no secret to anyone that COVID19 influences all economic aspects and gambling is no exception, since the beginning of the pandemic to date, physical casinos have suffered about 79% of the fall in their income and the situation The current one seems to have been oriented towards online casinos as predominant in this market, growing its collection in Spain by 10% during the first four months of 2021, compared to the almost 35.3 million Euros that were registered for April 30, 2020.

What do online casinos offer?

In online casinos you can find the online versions of Slots, or the most popular games such as roulette, blackjack, poker, it all depends on what the consumer’s interests are, but surely you can get all the games available in a real casino allvideoslots CN.

These sites have striking options such as access to the famous bonuses that you can earn in different ways depending on the platform you use and not only incorporate traditional games and machines, but in some you have options such as sports betting on football, NBA and others. sports.

In short, there is a little of everything for everyone and it is not surprising that according to some studies done in Europe, people gamble about 6 times more before mass lockdown, so it can be said that the gambling industry is this change was favorable in some way as it attracted new audiences to its market.

Can all casinos or online gambling sites be trusted?

Presumably, when playing on an online platform betting real money, users will want support and the assurance that their money is in good hands. Not all sites are reliable and bad times and even scams should be prevented. If users do not have confidence in the service they are acquiring, it is logical that the experience will not be rewarding and much less will it be seen as entertainment.

Factors such as secure access to bonuses, quick withdrawal of money, the catalog of games available once the subscription is made, to name a few, influence the perception and confidence that the site of choice will give to each user. Players are looking for reliable but also lucrative casinos.

The recommendation is that new users establish some criteria for gambling site selection such as background checks and security, checking the casino’s license and that all their activities are legal. It is important as a consumer of any service in any field to know who is behind said service, data such as where they are registered or if they have an official quote are important. It is noteworthy that there are different deposit methods, which are safe and known. We must not forget to evaluate if the customer service responds and is attentive to doubts without any kind of obstacles or tricks.

In the same way, it never hurts to review the different reviews available on the internet that can give the user a slightly more inside view of the operation and performance of the online casinos to which he is going to subscribe.