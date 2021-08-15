.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Ride-Hailing Service Company, Hespat, weekend said it has created over 2000 jobs for youths in Ondo state.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian tech company Henry Eguaroje said the jobs were created since the launched ‘Hespat’ in the state.

Eguaroje who told newsmen Hespat was consumer-based which offer a variety of services on a single platform said the company was borne out of the need to empower Nigerians through job creation through the platform.

He explained that he designed the app “to promote convenience lifestyle by connecting residents of Akure to meet their everyday needs from ride-hailing (bike and car), to door-step delivery.

According to him “the jobs were created through the door to door delivery, bike and can hailing, advertising among others.

Eguaroje stated that residents of Akure and environs could remain in their homes and get all services delivered to them including ride-hailing (bike and car).

According to him, the company would engage in customer service offerings to include grocery shopping (H-Mall), Medical Services ( H-Med) as well as Food ordering and delivering service (H-Food) in line with covid-19 protocols.

“Hespat is the future of equitable transportation, logistics and everyday on-demand services.

“With the Hespat Super App, users will be able to book a bike or car ride, make deliveries anywhere across the region initially

“More features that allow users to order food from over 1,000 partner restaurants, order daily essentials from supermarkets, pharmacies or other businesses will be unveiled and added in coming months.

“Users can also choose a business not yet on the super app and have goods purchased and picked up by a hespat pilot and delivered to them.

“From a business performance perspective, Hespat expects to see increased revenues, lower customer acquisition costs and improved customer retention metrics by cross-selling and customer use of multiple products and services, while also energizing the lives and boosting the economies of people.”

Eguaroje said the company has established synergies with security agencies and the Road Safety officials in the state, saying this became necessary to provide adequate security for customers because of the insecurity around the country.

He explained that the “drivers are cautious, verified, experienced, and well trained. They all pass through our Driver Training School and are taught how to properly drive around the town safely, with passengers.

He said the Hespat app is available to users in Akure, Ondo state but disclosed that plans are underway to expand to other capital cities of the states in south-west and parts of the South East.

He added, “Users can also earn more by being a Hespat Pilot driving your car or bike for ride-hailing and deliveries. The App is available for download on Android with the iOS version recently launched”