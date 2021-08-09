.

Destination Ondo has unfolded a new initiative to make Ondo State Africa’s capital for Carnival Costumes Fashion Making as it sets its sight on transforming the state as a one-stop destination for both businesses, adventure and leisure seekers.

This new initiative by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye’s Destination Ondo is an action taken after the partnership with the Ondo State government for tourism development in the month of May 2021 following the successful launch of the newly created Asun Carnival in Ondo Town by Akinboboye.

The entrepreneurial project, which seeks to establish a state–of–the–art biggest ever carnival costumes making platform in Ondo State, is expected to further the realisation of the vision of transforming the state into a business tourism hub and develop local tailors and youths interested in becoming fashion entrepreneurs to be trained and gainfully engaged.

According to Destination Ondo, the initiative will cater for the costume needs of festivals and carnivals’ organisers in Nigeria, Africa and across the world. It will be the only place to get the best costumes and accessories for carnivals and festivals in Africa.

With a focus on building the capacity of local tailors to be multi-skilled, thriving entrepreneurs with sustainable livelihood and creation of wealth through productive engagement and also boost the general economy of the state due to the multiplier effect of the fashion business, it is also expected to help the value chain and support service requirements for costumes by so many festivals and carnivals springing up across Africa.

The list of some of the notable festivals and carnivals in the country include the famous Carnival Calabar, Osun Osogbo Festival, Ojudo Oba Festival, Igogo Festival, Ososo Carnival, African Drums Festival, Ogun Festival and Ekimogun Festival.

Of course, there is also the most recent debutant Asun carnival in Ondo town, Ondo State. Destination Ondo is fast establishing Ondo State as a destination for business, adventure, sports and recreation tourism hub of Africa.