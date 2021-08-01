By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to humbly accept its defeat in the last Ondo state Governorship election, rather than attempting to constitute itself into an alternate court of law and misinterpreting judgments of the Supreme Court.

Describing the PDP as an “old, lonely, toothless and hungry Hyena” which has become rudderless, the APC said it will not join issues with the PDP on the status of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC.

The statement signed by the National Secretary of the ruling party’s CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe stated; “The Peoples Democratic Party PDP is an old, lonely, toothless and hungry Hyena wandering aimlessly in the jungle of political wilderness.

ALSO READ: Directive to reduce NYSC doctors’ allowances in Lagos, false – Commissioner

Nigerians are fully aware of its antecedents and will never take it seriously no matter how much empty noise it makes.

“We note how arrogantly the PDP has become an interpreter of the laws of the nation by ignorant comments on the recent Supreme Court judgement which affirmed the election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN and dismissed the PDP’s case on the grounds that it was incompetent.

“Instead of being humbled by that defeat, the PDP has turned itself into an alternate court by misrepresenting the decision of majority members of the Supreme Court that did not hinge its ruling on Section 183 of the 1999 constitution as the PDP labours to spin.

“Our position stands. It is not our intention to join issues with self-proclaimed interpreters of our laws which unsurprisingly now includes the PDP on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC ) and its membership. The Apex Court ruling had no bearing on the validity or otherwise of the APC CECPC chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

ALSO READ: Hoodlums attack Imo Police station, behead motorist

“While the PDP and their fellow travelers labour to sell their falsehoods, backed by solid legal guidiance, APC is on good grounds to conduct its Congresses leading to the National Convention.

“One asks, is the PDP now a Court of Law? It is a reflection of their propensity to hang on straws and murky thinking which shows that they should not be trusted with power again because they have no capacity to think clearly, talkless of running a country properly.

“The PDP is apparently using this baseless comments on the APC leadership to distract attention from its depleting fortunes and rudderless leadership which has led its members and leaders to abandon the failed opposition in droves for the APC which is providing Nigerians with purposeful leadership, rebuilding the nation and institutionalising the rule of law.

“That the Uche Secondus-led PDP leadership is currently grappling with a serious crisis of confidence among its members and leaders is no longer news. However, we offer free advice: imbibe internal democracy; have focus; shun corruption and be orderly in your conduct as a sign of repentance and atonement for wasting 16 years misgoverning our country.

“The APC’s internal democracy and progressive politics which has been deepened by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led leadership of the APC CECPC has demonstrated its sterling organisational capability which led to credible ward Congresses. On the other hand, the PDP is so disorganised that it is unable to complete its abandoned national Secretariat.

“PDP has reached the end of its political road and Nigerians will never trust it again with the governance of this country”.

Vanguard News Nigeria