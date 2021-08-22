.

— l lost consciousness immediate I collected the bag from him – victim

—–My son who left for a workshop in Lagos was rescued in Ondo- Victim’s mother

—- Our children should be wary of visitors, be mindful of who they assist – Ondo Amotekun commander

Dayo Johnson Akure

Eighteen-year-old mechanic apprentice, SegunThomas, living in Lagos has been rescued from a 65-year-old suspected ritualist, Akorede Lawal in the Ore area of Ondo State by the personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Vanguard gathered that the victim left his home in the Mushin area in Lagos State that faithful day for his training mechanic workshop but later found himself in Ore, Ondo state after he assisted an elderly man to carry his bag.

The suspect, a herbalist, who has been arrested by the security outfit reportedly hypnotised the victim immediately he handed over his bag to him to help him carry and was following him sheepishly.

While the bag was with the victim, he began to divulge personal information about his family as the suspect kept probing him.

After the victim had informed the suspect that his father lives abroad, he was asked to call him and to request money urgently.

He reportedly regained his consciousness after the suspect had gotten enough information from him and the bag was collected from him on getting to Ore, in Ondo state.

The victim after regaining his consciousness discovered he was not in Lagos state but in Ore, Ondo state.

An argument ensued between the victim and the driver of the commercial vehicle when he was asked to pay his transport fare.

On interrogation, the victim said he lost his consciousness immediate he offered a helping hand to the suspect.

The drivers and other motorists reportedly invited the men of the Intelligent Unit of the security outfit and the suspect was arrested.

Items reportedly found in the bag include two daggers, a Calabash with black soap, an animal horn, charms, six Mobile phones, a diary with telephone numbers and a radio

Speaking with newsmen at the office of Amotekun, the victim said he lost consciousness immediate he agreed to help the old man to carry his bag.

“On my way to the shop, I met this man that said I should help him to carry his bag that it was too heavy for him since he was carrying another bag.

“I took the bag from him, hoping he will soon get a vehicle that would take him to his destination. But helplessly, I found myself following him. He asked me about my parents and I realized I was answering him and was responding to all his questions.

“He asked me to place a call to my father who is living abroad to request money. I agreed to that and we got to Ojota.

“We entered vehicle going to Ore.

When we got to Ore, the driver asked me to pay my transport fare.

” lt was when he took the bag from me that I regained my memory and realized that I’m already in Ondo state.

“An argument broke out which attracted the attention of the Amotekun men who eventually rescued me from the man.

The suspect said he was an ex- herbalist and denied hypnotising the victim after he helped him to carry his bag

The State commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said “Men of our Intelligent unit posted around motor parks in Ore noticed some funny behaviour between the young man and the suspect.

“On questioning, they found out that the boy did not know how he gets to Ore. As far as the boy is concerned, he thought he was in Lagos.

“On interrogation, we realized he has debriefed the boy and found out his father lives abroad and asked the boy to call his father to send money while being hypnotised.

“He was brought to the headquarter and we got a clue that his mother lives in Lagos and placed a call to her.

Adeleye advised parents to teach their wards to abstain totally from strangers.

“Yes, we were thought to render helps to the elderly, but nowadays it has become the other way round in our society today.

“Somebody respectfully assisted an elderly person not knowing he is a spiritualist. I think our children should be wary of visitors and be mindful of who they assist.

Adeleye added that the suspect will soon be charged to court.

The 42-year-old mother of the victim, Mrs Rashidat Babatunde who lives with her four children in No 5. Sewumi street Mushin, Lagos State said, “I got a call at about past three from somebody that said he was calling from Amotekun.

“I told the person that I don’t know what they call Amotekun and that and I have not been to Akure before.

He said my son who left home at about 9 am for where he was receiving training as a mechanic was found in Ondo state. Honestly, I was confused.

“I was directed to go to Ojota and board a vehicle to Akure and that when I get to Akure, I should ask of Amotekun headquarters.

“I want to thank the Corps for such an unbelievable gesture which rescued my son from his captor.

The food vendor added that “I was not charged in any way, my son was handed over to me peacefully. I say kudos to the Ondo state government for setting up such an agency that is reliable and dependable”.

Vanguard News Nigeria