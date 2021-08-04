.

—- The high, low should always respect our laws even if heaven will fall

Dayo Johnson Akure

The defeated 2020 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede SAN has said that he fought a good fight aimed at strengthening and deepening our democratic institutions.

Recall that the Supreme Court in a split verdict dismissed Jegede’s appeal and upheld the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Jegede while speaking at the party’s stakeholders meeting in Akure, the Ondo state capital said that he had played his own part and that posterity will not fail to place him on the right side of history.

“Today is a day of thanksgiving and I am thankful to God Almighty and all the members of our great party for their unwavering support and solidarity throughout this journey. I thank you all.”

” You know they said we don’t have a case. They said we jettisoned our 400 witnesses to pursue what is not. But today we have been vindicated by the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

“The court agreed with us that there was an actual breach of the constitution. The judgement has sent jitters into the spines of APC and today cabinet ministers are shouting themselves hoarse over the implication of the judgement.

“We have fought a good fight and posterity will not fail to place us on the right side of history”

He, therefore, appealed to party members to continue to show respect and place hope in the judiciary insisting that the Supreme Court verdict on October 10, 2020, gubernatorial case was a tough decision to be taken by the highest court in the land adding that only God is perfect in all things.

Jegede however advised Nigerian whether high or low, to always respect their laws even if heaven will fall.

“We must respect our laws at all times even if heaven will fall. And of course, heaven will not even fall if we all take it upon ourselves to obey our own laws, no matter whose ox is gored.”

“You see, Americans respect their laws so much and that’s why the country is a pride of all today. Some time ago, American President Joe Biden staggered and almost fell two times as he was climbing the aircraft.

” Nobody came near him because their law forbids anyone to so do if such person was not beckoned to, by the president. If we have made laws, then we must always respect them.”

“Our laws say we cannot sue the governor because of the immunity he enjoys.

” The implication is that if a governor hits a man and the man dies, he cannot be sued at least for the time he holds sway as a governor.

“Election matters have laws that govern them, Governor Buni could not have been a respondent, in fact, If we had joined him, our case would have been struck out on the very first day.

He added that ” the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land and its verdict is final on all matters. I appeal to you to continue to have respect and place hope on our judiciary. Only God is perfect in all things.”