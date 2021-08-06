Bamidele Onalaja has emerged as the 20th President of Rotary Club of Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Onalaja who is a property magnate, Chief Executive of RevolutionPlus Group and founder of Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF), during his installation, pledged ‘to do good in the world’ as Rotary dictates and to serve the club as well as humanity with pride from July 1, 2021, when he assumed office, till June 30, 2022, when leadership would change hands.

He also called for massive support from members of the club and Rotary District 9110 Nigeria to achieve his set goals and objectives for the 2021/2022 Rotary Year.

He also disclosed that the club had kicked off with some landmark projects; such as the N70m Child and Maternity Health Centre at Amuwo-Odofin, 6 blocks of classrooms with an assembly hall and offices at Wasimi Junior School, Mende Maryland which is valued at N10m and the commissioned ultra-modern toilet facility built at a cost of N4.2m at the Cane Village Craft Centre, Odo Iya Alaro, Maryland.

On his part, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, congratulated the club for having Rotarian Onalaja as its President and urged the entire membership to rally around the newly installed President to surpass their expectations.

Bamidele, is the founder of the Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF) whose core values are education and scholarship grants, economic and community development, widows’ empowerment and water sanitation and hygiene as well as disease, prevention & control.

Through CBOF and support of his wife, Mrs. Tolulope Onalaja, Bamidele launched a N10 million initiative to empower over 500 widows; in addition to this, he built a Police station at Ijebu- Ishonyi, a free nursery and primary school in Ikorodu named TolDel, provided boreholes for Ijebu-Ishonyi communities, organized free health screening for several communities and granted free scholarships.