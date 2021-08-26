By Paul Olayemi

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Engineer Maxwell Esan, the GMD of Connexxion Group have hailed the creative ingenuity of Ufuoma Emerhor-Ashogbon as an emerging author in Nigeria, describing her as a chip of the old block.

Ufuoma Emerhor-Ashogbon, daughter of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor on Monday launched her books, the Naïve Wife Trilogy and Marriage ABCs.

They spoke during the formal launching of both books in Lagos, Monday, noted that she displayed the exceptional academic and business exploits of her father, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON, whom he regarded as his leader.

Speaking at the event, Senate Omo-Agege commended the books for offering a refreshing and practical guide on making informed partner choices and building stable families, in deviation from the old clichés and soundbites that have become all too familiar.

In his remark at the event, Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Productivity, praised the creative ingenuity of the author who he noted had taken to writing and artistic expressions despite an academic background in the Social Sciences.

He reckoned that the book will help combat some of the challenges confronting the nation, many of which he said, are as a result of disintegrating families and poor foundational raising.

Earlier, the Chief Launcher, Engineer Maxwell Esan, who is the GMD of Connexxion Group, set the stage with glowing praises of the author and her father, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON, before announcing a purchase of one copy at the sum of 10 million Naira. Others also pledged their support with donations.

The launch event, the first for Ufuoma Emerhor-Ashogbon (pen name Ufuomaee) who already has 27 titles to her credit, marked a formal announcement in Nigeria’s vast literary scene as an emerging voice with important stories to tell.

The books are centred on the themes of marriage, faith, and building a stable family – issues which early reviewers, including notable literary influencers, say the author explored with refreshing insights and entertaining portrayal of sound biblical teachings which highlighted Ufuoma’s adroitness with words, captivating writing style and character development.

Present at the event were leading political figures and industry leaders such as Dr. Chris Ngige, the honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who was represented, Dakuku Peterside, the former DG of NIMASA, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and other heads of agencies and departments.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, who was unavoidably absent having just returned from a foreign trip and is observing movement limitations in keeping with COVID guidelines, was represented by Mr. Waheed Kasali, a Permanent Secretary in the state’s education department.

Also present was Chief John Odigie Oyegun, former Governor of Edo State and ex-chairman of the APC who was represented by his daughter Ms. Osaro Oyegun, and the Amanyanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, HRH King Ebitimi Banigo who were both the fathers of the day.

The Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN, and the spokesperson of the President, Pastor Femi Adesina, were also represented.

The event also featured selected book reading from known literary figures, testimonial reels that showcased the positive reception of the author’s titles, and book signing.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Host Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON thanked his friends, political associates, and other guests for honouring his invitation.

He expressed fatherly pride at the achievements of the author and said the book launch was about giving her due recognition for her consistency, devotion, and outstanding creativity.