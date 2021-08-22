Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo – Agege, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State Senator, Hon Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Buhari Prof Ibrahim Gambari, are some of the bigwigs expected to attend the book launching ceremony of Ufuoma Emerhor Ashogbon (Ufuomaee), daughter of APC Chieftain, Olorogun O”tega Emerhor in Lagos

The books which are in a trilogy titled ‘The Naive Wife’ and the ABC of Marriage’ is scheduled to be launched on Monday, August 23, at the Grand Banquet Hall, Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Senator Ngige is billed to Chairman the occasion, while Senator Omo Agege and Prof Gambari are special guests.

Other dignitaries that will be performing key roles at the event are Engineer Maxwell Esan, (GMD, Connexxion Group) who has been pencilled down as Chief launcher, Mr Mustapha Indimi, MD/CEO Oriental Energy Resources, as the Co-Launcher, another special guest at the events is His Excellency Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State.

Fathers of the day include Chief John Odigie Oyegun, former Nation Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Amanyanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Ebitimi Banigo with the father of the Author, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is expected to be the Chief Host.

Top politicians, the business class, and members of the diplomatic core are also expected to grace the occasion.

A theme of the books is to prepare young persons for the challenges of chosen a life partner, sustaining and growing in marriages.

Vanguard News Nigeria