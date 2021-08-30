Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and his wife Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu will receive the chieftaincy titles of Aare Tayese and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland respectively Vanguard has gathered.

The titles which will be conferred on them by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu 1, and his Council of Chiefs is reportedly one of the highest titles in Iwoland and will be an addition to the honours already bestowed on the media mogul.

The title, it was gathered, is being conferred on them for their immense contribution to the “promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition”, and “your mental beneficence through national and international media in ensuring that quality governance are delivered” to Nigerians.

The letter signed by the Oluwo of Iwoland and obtained by Vanguard reads in part, “Having contributed immensely to the promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition, and your mental beneficence through national and international media in ensuring quality governance are delivered, my throne (Oluwo in Council), considered you worthy and most suitable for the Honorary Chieftaincy title of Aare Tayese of Iwoland and your wife as Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland.

“We deem you worthy of the titles of Aare Tayese and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland from the paramount ruler of ancient crown from medieval times and one of the Natural Crown in Yorubaland.”

See letter below…