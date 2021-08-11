By Victor Arjiromanus

Never left and Back with a bigger hit, multimillion stream valuable Nigerian singer Oluseyi flight given hint of his new music titled “Original” via Product of Grace INC, the leading independent label.

Hyping anticipation for the release, Oluseyi flight plays the song on his Instagram story and it got the attention of several thousands of his female followers. In the Afrobeat Popstar words, “the new single is going to be different from anything I’ve ever put out, it’s a happy, energetic club vibe that would create earworms & be stuck in the minds of listeners, I have to start living private because Girls will run wild, DJs are going to be playing it repeatedly like their lives depends on it”.

Oluseyi flight is largely accepted worldwide with a solid fanbase and tribe, named the “Aviators”. The first Aviation Night experience with Oluseyi flight is hinted to be in few weeks hosted in Istanbul Turkey, It is rumored to be one of the biggest nights to be ever hosted by a young independent afrobeat artist overseas.

The anticipated song “Original” follows up his anthemic hit single “Addicted” featuring Slimcase which has already amassed over 2 million streams and counting, with the video garnering over 30million impressions on the media, currently enjoying massive airplays on TV channels like Soundcity, Hiptv, Urban music, Trace Tv and many other fine music channels.

Everything just sets the stage for his anxiously awaited EP and one of the years most-anticipated sequels coming soon.

In 2019, Oluseyi flight worked with Superstar Producer killertunes and made a hit record that got him an invitation to be on the same stage with the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy at the felabrations leading to his first international music tour and his 2020 released hit single “Farawe” which has garnered over 25million impressions from the media, international promoter Billyque tags the artiste as “Istanbul’s finest AFROBEAT artist” the musical hype is followed my undaunted consistency as Oluseyi flight has quietly cemented himself as one of Afrobeats most vital rising superstar.

Watch Oluseyi flight repeat his dominance in 2021.