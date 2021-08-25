Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun has condoled with former governorship aspirant in Ogun State Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka following the death of his mother, Alhaja Adijat Isiaka.

Alhaja Isiaka died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 80 on Monday after a brief illness.

In his message of comfort, Chief Aderinokun mourned the octogenarian as an icon of family values and a philanthropist who shall be dearly missed in society.

“I was saddened to hear the news of the passing of the matriarch of the Isiaka family. I wish to convey my personal heartfelt sympathy to Prince Gboyega Isiaka and his family,” the statement read.

“We’ve lost a strong and virtuous woman who was an icon of family values. She was a loving and celebrated philanthropist who graciously shared the resources she had with the less privileged in her community.

“I urge the entire Isiaka family and the people of Imeko to take solace in the fulfilled life of late Iya Adini of Imeko.”

