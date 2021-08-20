By Michael Obasoyebo

Chief Olumide Aderinokun, philanthropist and one of Nigeria’s high-flying business generals rang in his 50th in style, celebrating in the company of his adorable wife, Stephanie, and a select A-list guests from all walks of life.

Olumide famous for his philanthropic heart was treated to a surprise party by his gorgeous wife and was joined by a host of celebrity crowds as they toasted his big day with a lavish party at the Aderinokun’s palatial Lekki home on Wednesday night.

Described as a man of many parts – a successful businessman, politician and philanthropist, Olumide Aderinokun has continued to shine his light on humanity. He has a long history of philanthropy. And he has repeatedly shown that he has a milk of human kindness flowing in his DNA.

His willingness to offer himself for service inspired him to create the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation with his wife, a project that has touched every aspect – education, youth empowerment, business funding, non-interest loans for traders, etc.

From his numerous philanthropic activities through his foundation, Olumide has continued to be a blessing to humanity.

Olumide, who is currently in the spotlight in Ogun politics as the candidate to beat in the Ogun Central Senatorial race come 2023, has surpassed the records of many political office holders in his constituency even as a private citizen in the area of philanthropy and community service.

It is no shock that he is in the spotlight for his 50th birthday with his pictures splashed across the pages of major national newspapers and billboards, he has over the years worked hard, learned the ropes and is currently on top of his game.

Known for his bright personality which has won him a wide network of high-profile friends, Olumide despite his accomplishments remains humble and accommodating.

The love and commitment Aderinokun has shown his people can not be questioned. Little wonder he was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title of Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom

People in Ogun Central can testify that God is answering their prayers already by bringing help in form of Chief Aderinokun to them.

He has shown to be a leader who does not hesitate to speak up, do something whenever he sees something that is not right or fair. This golden jubilee feat signals his quest for more service to the people.

With over 17 borehole projects commissioned so far across his senatorial district and three completed phases of free fuel distribution for motorcycle (okada) riders in the six local government areas in the zone, Chief Aderinokun has got more plans in stock for his people to improve their livelihood.

His other humanitarian interventions include non-interest loans of #30,000 and #50,000 for traders in Abeokuta, Ifo and Odeda markets; financial scholarships for students in higher institutions who are indigenes of Ogun Central Senatorial District;

summer coaching lessons for secondary school students across the six local government areas in the senatorial zone; distribution of learning materials to children in primary school and hosting a quiz competition for the 2021 Children’s Day, and distribution of food items to Christians and Muslims during Easter & Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

During the commissioning of a project completed by his foundation a month ago in Odeda Local Government Area, I remember Chief Aderinokun’s words that brought reassurance to the people as he vowed to continue doing his best to touch lives in Ogun Central.

“This is not the end because I am here for everyone and it is my joy to see my people relieved of the hardship caused by this current government,” he had said.

Few would have been predicting how tables would turn in 2023, but for today, let’s celebrate an exemplary leader on his 50th birthday anniversary before the victory ahead of us.