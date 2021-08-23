The former member representing Warri Federal Constituency in House of Representatives Hon. Daniel Reyenieju has urged Itsekiri youths and other youths in the Niger Delta region to eschew violence and other activities that are capable of undermining stability and peaceful coexistence among the different peoples of the region so as to attract developments among others.

Reyenieju Speaking at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri) during the weekend immediately after the crowning of Atuwatse 111, the Olu of Warri, the former federal lawmaker contended that from the speech of the new Warri monarch, it is clear that a new dawn of peaceful among Itsekiris, and between the Itsekiri ethnic group and her neighbors is assured.

He further appealed to youths and neighbors of Itsekiri to take advantage of the emergence of this new era and particularly the olive branch offered by Atuwatse 111 to redirect their energies towards productive ventures including striving for education and skill acquisitions so as to be able to favorably compete with their counterparts in other parts of the country and the world atlarge.

Emphasizing on the entire speech of the Warri Monarch, the former lawmaker noted that it was laden with hope, desire to advance society and equality of all, irrespective of sexes and tribes