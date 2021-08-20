Chief Oritsejolomi Uduaghan

Ahead of the coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri Saturday, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, has Said that the Atta of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Ohinoyi, Dr. Ado Ibrahim is among the monarchs to be in attendance.

Uduaghan Made this disclosure in Abigborodo, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State on Friday.

“His Royal Majesty, Ohinoyi, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, CON, Atta of Ebiraland and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs will be received by the Alema of Warri Kingdom and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Webster Group of Companies, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan on Saturday’’.