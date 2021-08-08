By Paul Olayemi – Sapele

A youth group, Oromu ro ‘Okpe has raised alarm over a petition published in a national daily, dated August 6, 2021 purportedly written by one Mrs Rose Okoro to the Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, alleging that her husband, one Mr Sunday Okoro, was unlawfully detained.

The group in a press briefing on Saturday said the petition was not only baseless but an attempt to thwart the effort of security operatives in carrying out their lawful duty and the law court from dispensing justice for the oppressed.

The group in a statement signed by Comrade Akpojeme Dennis, the group Coordinator and Spokesperson Comrade Dave Ochuko, said; “We will not accept any attempt to make this town unsafe, Mr Sunday Okoro popular known as G1 is a known criminal that has a history of terrorizing this town and that is why we are saying we will not accept any attempt to blackmail the police or arm twist the court.”

“The petitions are there, Okoro was arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligent Response Team (IRT) on petitions after he and four (4) others, Blessing Isaba, Amadi Onyekachi; Alamco Siluco and Onyema Wire, attempted to assassinate a Sapele business man, one Sunny Nwakego.

“Not only that, there were five other petitions on him for alleged kidnapping, murder, arson and assassination attempts and act of terrorism on one Engr. Jude and the alleged murder of Lucky Oghenebrorie Tetebe, Tikaraye Akpojevughe Miller and Ikpen Famous Okuma.

“In a petition dated 9th October 2020 addressed to the Inspector General of Police, by Mr Ovwigho Efejotor, he alleged that Sunday Okoro AKA GI, Ochuko Gabriel Omofeye, Kenneth Omare and one other allegedly murdered Mr Famus Okuma Ekpen.

“In another petition addressed to the IGP dated 25th October 2020 by Mr Newworld Akpojevughe over alleged threat to life, abduction and murder of his younger brother, Tikaraye Miller Akpojevughe by Sunday Okoro (Alias GI), a leader of a deadly cult group, White ladder on August 24, 2009 at about 4:30pm at their family compound near Okpe Grammar School, Sapele and since his abduction, he has not been seen.

“The petition added that they have come to a painful conclusion that Sunday Okoro (Alias GI), who abducted him on the said date might have murdered and hid his corpse, the petitioner, therefore, urged the IGP to bring the killer of his younger brother to book.

“Also, in another petition to the IGP dated October 9, 2020 by the mother of Lucky Oghenebrorie Tetebe, Mrs Elizabeth Ighome, she alleged Sunday Okoro AKA GI, Ochuko Gabriel Omofeye and their cohorts on in May 5, 2009 burnt down their house, and that when the case was reported to the police, the police authority in Delta failed to arrest the suspect.

“She further alleged in her petition that on October 17, 2019, Sunday Okoro AKA GI, Ochuko Gabriel Omofeye and their cohorts allegedly killed her son, Lucky Oghenebrorie Tetebe, at New Road Junction, by Total Filling Station, noting that all efforts to bring the said Okoro to justice has met bricks wall because he was shielded by powerful politicians in the State.

“So, to wake up and start petitioning the Inspector General and the Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF) and rewrite the narrative is unaccepted by us.

“As youths who are more concern with the peace of our town, the said Mr Okoro along with his gang members were arrested and had made confessional statements to the police with evidence and they have been arraigned before a competent law court on the ground of the aforementioned offences.

“It’s also not true that Mr Okoro is unlawfully been detained by the police, because the last time we check, he is being reminded in a correctional center, awaiting his day in court.”

Mr Akpojeme, who read out some of the petitions to the police which include one from address to the Police for the gruesome murder of Famous Okuma Ikpen where Okoro and his gang was alleged to have shot the late Mr Famous at point blank with a gun amongst four different petitions said, “That he was granted bail for one of the offences does not mean he has been granted bail for all of the offenses on which he has been arraigned. We will not accept any attempt hoodwink the relevant authorities to escape justice.

“The said petition narrating or cook up stories of how Okoro was arrested naming Abba Kyari as the leader of the team by the wife is an attempt to capitalize on the trivial of the super cop to curry favour or gain pity to let the notorious criminal loose again.

The group warned that the town is currently enjoying relatively peace, “let the law takes its course, Okoro should be made to face the law,” they added.

When contacted, the wife, Mrs Rose Okoro insisted that her husband was unlawfully detained

“Our lawyer has made several attempts to grant my husband and on three occasions, they granted him bail bail but was allegedly frustrated by his prosecutor on alleged instructions from Abba Kyari.

“The judge granted him bail on health grounds but was refused bail before the complainant filed another fresh charge in another Federal High Court for threat to life and act of terrorism again”