By Jimitota Onoyume

Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, APBN, has condemned multiple taxation of practicing professionals and small scale business owners in Delta state, urging the state governor to intervene.

In a letter addressed to the governor with the title: Multiple / Duplicity of taxes , uncivil collection of taxes and undue burden on Practicing professionals and small businesses in Delta state “, and signed by Chairman of the body, Mr Paul Akporowho , the Secretary, Rev Lawis Afolabi , they said they were greatly disturbed with the endless taxations and harassment of business owners , most times by suspected touts and thugs.

“While we are not unmindful of the importance of taxation as a vital source of funding public infrastructures and other essential social services we are very worried and disturbed about the implication of the Duplicity of taxes and harassments of business of our members “, they said.

” There is no gainsaying that the engagement of quacks who go about issuing demand notices and harassing our members is capable of scaring and feeling developers and investors “, the group said.

“One of the areas of contention is basis of tenement rates assessment and the engagement of quacks to issue demand notices and collection of revenue on properties contrary to subsisting court ruling on the subject matter. “, the group said.

They further listed various forms of taxes ranging from property taxes , building permit, engineer’s Levy, health permit, contractors , permit and so on , they are forced to pay, adding that community youths were also on one hand making various demands on their members.

The body enjoined the governor to take steps to redress the challenge. “.We look forward to your kind and timely intervention so as to out an end to this issue “, they said.