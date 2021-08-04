L-T):Delta Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the CBN Governor, Mr.Godwin Emefiele during a condolence visit on the Governor on the death of his father, Pa Arthur Okowa. Friday.





Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, on his 60th birth anniversary.

Okowa noted that Emefiele had made substantial contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy since becoming Governor of the Apex Bank in 2014.

READ ALSO:Buhari approves Reps’ Bill seeking to establish Orthopedic Hospital in Jos

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commended Emefiele for his tremendous and outstanding accomplishments in the service of Nigeria over the years, describing him as “distinguished and consistent public servant’’.

He observed that the agriculture sector in Nigeria had recorded enormous boost and innovation through his prompting and guide, especially with the CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, launched under his watch in 2015.

Okowa recalled that in recognition of Emefiele’s impeccable leadership and resounding results in leading Nigeria out of economic recession, he was honoured with the Vanguard Man-of-the-Year 2016 award.

“Emefiele’s leadership at the CBN has been largely characterized by outstanding vision in tackling issues of foreign exchange and growth of the home economy.

“His programmes and policies have impacted many Nigerians in spite of the insecurity threatening huge investments in farming, particularly for those under the CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

“The bank under his leadership has continued to direct monetary policies on the path of stabilising the financial sector in Nigeria,’’ he said.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the occasion of your 60th birth anniversary.

“I join your family, associates and friends to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by worthy attainments and enduring fulfillment.

“As you deservedly celebrate this diamond anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and more years of happiness and contributions to nation-building,” Okowa added.