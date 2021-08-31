By Onozure Dania

A motorcycle rider is also known as Okada, Bakari Samaila, was Tuesday, arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting at Tinubu, over alleged impersonation as Naval personnel.

Samaila 30, is facing a four-count charge bordering on unlawful impersonation, unlawful possession of Naval Identification card, unlawful possession of Naval vest, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace preferred against him by the Police.

The defendant whose address was not given was docked before Magistrate Mr T.O Babalola.

He was alleged to have shown the police his fake Naval identification card when policemen on patrol arrested his Okada around Eko Hotel area.

The prosecutor Inspector Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant unlawfully presented himself by impersonating as a Naval personnel.

Agboko said that the incident occurred on August 27, 2021, at about 2:30pm, at Ajose Adeogun Street off Victoria Island Lagos.

He said “The defendant did unlawfully impersonate to be a Naval personnel, by wearing Naval vest and military nose masks.

” He was also in possession of Naval vest, Naval I.D card and military more marks and conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace ‘, the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence committed is punishable under Sections 77 (b), (a) (b) and 168 (d) of the criminal law, of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

However, Magistrate Babalola, granted him bail, in the sum of N100, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must provide an identification card, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and have both their residential and office addresses verified.

The case was adjourned to September 29, for mention.

