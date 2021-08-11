A Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Oil Money foundation, has donated food items, mattresses and others to over 20 widows across Lagos State and Edo States.

The organization said that the donations to the widows were to assist them in catering for their needs particularly things that may be expensive for them to buy.

The donations were disclosed through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday after handling over the materials to the beneficiaries in both states by the organization founded by a Nigeria-United Kingdom (UK) based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo.

According to the NGO, the donations was to help the children of the widows live healthier and become more productive in their daily activities.

The organization explained that the donations were part of it’s mission and vision for establishing the organization.

It said: “The organization offers programs that expand education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people”.

Oil Money foundation hinted that more people would be receiving materials to cushion the effects of the pandemic across the country.

Our organization supports children with education, safety, early preparation against pandemics and also helps families to start their own business and also help many pupils in paying their fees in serveral schools”, it added.

Aside from these, Oil money foundation disclosed that medical care, equipment, and service were part of the assistance it would be rendering to Nigerians going forward.

It would be recalled that the organization was founded on November 5 2020 to provide succour to anyone confronting challenges across the country.