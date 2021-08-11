The Ogun State Government on Wednesday donated 10,000 improved cocoa seedlings to farmers in the state in order to boost their income.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, said this while handing over the seedlings to the farmers at Itele, Ijebu-East.

Odedina said the seedlings would be distributed through a Public Private Partner (PPP) strategy led by Tulip Cocoa Processing Limited for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

Odedina, who was represented by the Director, Tree Crops and Rural Development, Mr James Oyesola, said the initiative was a sign of government’s commitment to woo more private organisations to participate in agricultural interventions.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the initiative would improve the economy of the state and livelihood of farmers.

He noted that the improved cocoa seedlings would start yielding in two years, and would in-turn make Ogun the largest cocoa producer in the country, as well as create job, food security and economic empowerment.

“This is a community-driven project and the fourth location to give free improved seedlings to farmers as mandated by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun. Due diligence will be done to ensure we get results.

“I urge our farmers to make judicious use of these farming inputs and nurture them well, as well as utilise the skills of extension officers provided by government, to boost your income and quality of input to meet world standard,” Odedina said.

The Managing Director, Tulip Cocoa Processing Limited, Mr Johan Van Der Merwe, expressed delight at the pro-activeness of government in responding to the request for free cocoa seedlings, for the farmers from whom the company off-take cocoa produce.

Der Merwe expressed optimism that the initiative would impact positively on the farmers, as the new cocoa breeds would replenish the old-dying trees and increase production at the maturation stage.

Responding, the President of Agbegbemi Cocoa Farmers Production and Marketing Cooperative Union, Alhaji Rasheed Adegoke, applauded the state government for the gesture.

Adegoke promised to utilise the opportunity to boost cocoa production in the state as well as their income. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria